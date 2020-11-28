Karishma Tanna Stuns In Red Gown As She Steps For Event, Says 'Own Who You Are'

Actor Karishma Tanna recently stepped out for an event wearing designer Shantanu Nikhil’s outfit. She was spotted wearing a red gown with a golden coloured belt and a matching red coloured cape around her shoulders. The actor also shared her pictures on social media platforms too and her fans cannot stop drooling over her beauty.

On November 26, 2020, Karishma took to her Instagram handle and shared three posts with several pictures each, wearing the stunning red outfit. In the pictures, Karishma can be seen wearing minimal makeup, she kohled up her eye and wore nude pink lipstick. She kept her hair loose with perfection and went for gold earrings and beige coloured sandals.

Karishma: "Own who you are"

In the first post, Karishma looked elegant posing near the window with a faded smile. Her caption read, “Own who you are” and further gave credits to her team for her stunning look. In her second post, Karishma leaned against a wall and posed for the camera. Her second post’s caption read, “You are magic. Own that” with a mask emoticon. In her third post, she is seen staring outside the window with a faded smile. She wrote, “Up close with me” with a red heart in the caption.

Many of her co-actors and fans were quick to like the pictures and flooded the posts with lovely comments. Actor Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, “Simply stunning” while Karishma’s co-actor in Naagin Adaa Khan called her Sundar (beautiful) in the comments. Tassnim Sheikh too dropped several red hearts on all three posts. Dalljiet Kaur dropped fire emoticons and wrote, “Ufffffff”. A fan, complimenting her beauty, called her "Princess", while another fan commented, “Gorgeous”.

Karishma Tanna predominantly works in Bollywood movies and television shows. She rose to fame with daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001. She is also popular for her roles in Naagarjuna- Ek Yoddha, Qayamat Ki Raat, and several reality shows such as Zara Nachke Dikha, Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Karishma has also appeared in Bollywood flicks such as Dosti: Friends Forever, Grand Masti and Sanju. She has also appeared in a Kannada movie I Am Sorry Mathe Banni Preethsona.

With inputs from PR

Image Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

