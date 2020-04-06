Karishma Tanna Reveals Why She Couldn't Say No To The Role In 'Naagin 3'; Read

Karishma Tanna is one of the most popular actors of the Indian television industry. The actor has been a part of the TV fraternity since a very long time and she has appeared in several successful TV serials. Karishma Tanna is also known to be one of the top-rated actors of the small screen. She has also portrayed a role in the popular show Naagin 3.

Karishma Tanna talks about her role in Naagin

Karishma Tanna was essaying the role of Naagrani Ruhi in Naagin 3 last year. Even though her role was smaller, but her work was very much appreciated by the fans of the show. In an interview with a media publication, Karishma Tanna spoke about her role in Naagin and she was also asked if she would want to be a part of Naagin series again.

On this Karishma Tanna revealed that the show Naagin is a brand itself. She added that the previous seasons of the show did extremely well. Karishma also mentioned that whenever Ekta Kapoor will offer her a role on the show even if it is a small one, she will happily take it.

Karishma Tanna said that she considers herself lucky to be a part of the Naagin series. The actor believes that not just her but anyone else would never want to miss any such opportunity. On being asked if Naagin 3 actors would enter Naagin 4, Karishma Tanna said that she has no idea but if the story demands and if Ekta Kapoor feels like getting them back, the actors will be happy to star in the show.

The show Naagin has received a fantastic response from the audience. The show is on its fourth season. Naagin 4 is doing extremely well on the TRP charts. The show features Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti and Rashami Desai in the pivotal roles.

