Karishma Tanna's Throwback Picture That Every Dog Lover Must Check Out

Karishma Tanna has been flaunting her lean and fit body on social media. She has taken over the internet with her stunning photos. The actor was also once a model and an anchor who rose to fame with TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagarjuna – Ek Yodha and Qayamat Ki Raat. Netizens know about Tanna's love for fashion, travel, and beauty but there is something more that Tanna absolutely loves. She has immense love for dogs and her photos on Instagram prove the same.

This throwback picture of Karishma Tanna that every dog lover must check out:

Karishma Tanna loves dogs and her Instagram is full of pictures with her and her favorite dog. The actor makes it a point to include her pet in her pictures and has named her dog Koko. Tanna looks stunning as she poses along with her dog and every picture showcases the love she has for Koko.

The Qayamat Ki Raat actor also calls herself a mother with Koko in her life and has also added a hashtag talking about motherhood. Karishma has also collaborated with many brands that cater to animal care. Karishma Tanna's photos on Instagram also include pictures of her collaboration with a specific brand, drools that cater to dog food and Karishma has also spoken on the same on several occasions.

Karishma Tanna will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The actress is working hard for the same and the upcoming season of the show has been shot in Bulgaria. Khatron Ke Khiladi is an Indian stunt reality television series that is immensely popular. The 10th season of the series will premiere on February 22, 2020.

