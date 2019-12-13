Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 13: Komolika Tries To Kill Prerna's Baby

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the 2001 version, which was as popular as this new version, if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened on Kasautii Zindagii Kay's December 13 episode?

The December 13 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Anurag coming to an unconscious Prerna and asking her to open her eyes. Komolika watched from a distance and left. Anurag took Prerna to his car and went to the hospital. He told the doctor that Prerna was pregnant but the doctor told him not to worry, they would see what was to be done. A nurse asked Anurag to come with her to fulfil the formalities since it was an accident case. Anurag looked at Prerna and started crying.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 12 | Prerna Gets Hit By A Truck

Meanwhile, at the Basu house, Komolika was pleased with the turn of events. But Ronit called to inform her that Prerna was in ICU and Anurag was fulfilling the formalities. Komolika left in a hurry while Mohini and Nivedita called after her. At the Sharma house, Veena got a call and dropped the receiver out of shock. When Shivani asked what happened, Veena said that Prerna got into an accident and was admitted in a hospital.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 11 | Komolika's Plan Backfires

In the hospital, Anurag wondered why was he feeling so affected by Prerna’s situation. Anurag asked the doctor how was Prerna. The doctor turned on the sonography machine and Anurag saw the baby. The doctor informed him that both the mother and the baby were fine, they were out of danger. Anurag left the room. Komolika arrived there and wondered how did Prerna survive. Ronit told Komolika that a friend of his worked as a doctor in the hospital. They could ask him to kill Prerna. Komolika asked Ronit to take him to the friend. Komolika offered the friend five lakh rupees to kill Prerna’s child. The friend, Somesh, agreed. Meanwhile, the doctor asked the nurse to arrange blood for Prerna as she had lost a lot of blood.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 6 | Mohini Insults Prerna And Veena

Moloy called Anurag and the latter said he was anxious that he might lose Prerna. Anurag explained to him the whole situation. Moloy asked about Prerna and the baby and said that he and Anupam were coming. Meanwhile, Somesh went into the ICU and gave an injection to Prerna to make her unconscious. While he was giving the second injection to abort the baby, Anurag arrived and said that Prerna was under Dr Kumar’s care. Somesh said that Dr Kumar had sent him for examining Prerna but Anurag wanted to call Dr Kumar. Somesh said he would call the authorities and left. When Ronit asked Somesh what happened, he replied that he made Prerna lose consciousness but could not give the second injection since Anurag doubted him. Ronit asked Komolika what would they do and the latter replied that she would do the task now. The episode ended here.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 5: Anurag Throws A Party

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay December 4 Episode Update: Anurag Confronts Prerna About Her Husband

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.