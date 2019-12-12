Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 12 | Prerna Gets Hit By A Truck

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the 2001 version, which was as popular as this new version, if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened on Kasautii Zindagii Kay's December 12 episode?

The December 12 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Anurag trying to find a file but Komolika purposely hid it. She coaxed him into calling Prerna and when Anurag called the latter, she agreed to come. Komolika went out to call and inform Ronit that Prerna was leaving the house. She also wanted to be there to watch Prerna die. Meanwhile, Anurag thought that he should go and pick up Prerna as he did not want her to travel by public transport.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 11 | Komolika's Plan Backfires

Anurag called Prerna to tell her he was coming to pick her up. Meanwhile, Prerna saw a boy asking for a ball and went to him. Ronit arrived there and pointed Prerna to the driver. The driver drove towards Prerna but the boy pulled Prerna back at the right moment and the latter saw the truck pass by. A furious Komolika called Ronit and scolded him or missing the opportunity. Ronit asked her to give him 10 minutes and he would accomplish the task.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 6 | Mohini Insults Prerna And Veena

Meanwhile, Prerna saw Anurag coming and the latter signalled her to wait while he came to her. the driver sped towards Prerna and hit her. People gathered around her while Anurag came running. A woman among the crowd of onlookers came forward saying she was a doctor. Meanwhile, Anurag got into his car to follow the truck. The woman forced Prerna to keep her eyes open and asked the onlookers to call an ambulance.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For December 5: Anurag Throws A Party

Anurag, meanwhile, sped after the truck but Ronit hit his car. Komolika got angry and called Ronit. She shouted at him not to harm Anurag but Ronit argued that Anurag would see him. But Komolika asked him not to do anything. Anurag came in front of the truck and went to check but he did not see anyone. He left to go to Prerna. Ronit and the driver looked on from a distance. The driver asked Ronit if he was the woman’s husband. Ronit replied that he was the root of all his problems, his sister’s husband.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay December 4 Episode Update: Anurag Confronts Prerna About Her Husband

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For Dec 3: Anurag Vows To Find Prerna's Husband

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.