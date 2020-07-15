Erica Fernandes Tests Negative For COVID-19, To Quarantine At Home For 7-10 Days

Erica Fernandes recently revealed through her Instagram story that her COVID-19 results have come out to be negative. She had taken the test as a precautionary measure after her co-star Parth Samthaan tested positive after the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay was resumed recently. She also spoke to a leading daily about the good news and revealed details on her next move.

Erica Fernandes tests COVID negative

Erica Fernandes recently informed her followers through social media that she has tested negative for coronavirus. She put up a note on her official Instagram story where she spoke about getting the results for the test. She wrote that the reports are negative and also thanked her fans and well-wishers for their prayers and concern. She also put up the ‘angel’ and ‘joining hands’ emoticons, expressing her thankfulness. Erica Fernandes also spoke to a leading entertainment daily and said that she will be home quarantined for the next 7 to 10 days, before taking up another COVID-19 test. She was of the stance that at the current point, it is too early to test and rely on the results.

Erica Fernandes took the COVID-19 test after her co-star on the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth Samthaan, tested positive for the Coronavirus. It was also revealed that four of the staff members from the Killick Studio, who were working on the show, were also tested positive after Paarth Samthaan. Erica Fernandes reportedly wasn’t shooting on the day Parth tested positive but she had to take the test as a precautionary measure.

Previously, Erica Fernandes had put up a note on her official Instagram story, requesting people to not spread fake information about her test results. She had written in the note that a few people had been claiming on social media that she had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus when in reality she had not even received her test results at that point. She had requested people to not spread fake rumours and had reassured them that she would share the results with them soon.

The shooting of Kasautii Zindagii Kay was recently put on a halt after the lead actor of the show, Parth Samthaan, tested positive. The cast and crew also got tests done while Parth has been under home quarantine. Actors including Aamna Sharif, Karan Patel, and Pooja Banerjee have already received the results and have been declared COVID negative.

