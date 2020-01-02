Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 2 Written Update: Prerna Agrees To Marry Viraj

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the 2001 version, which was as popular as this new version,e. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened on Kasautii Zindagii Kay's January 2 episode?

The January 2 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Anurag telling Prerna that he wanted her to marry Viraj whom Prerna had met in office. But Prerna started crying and Anurag tried to explain that Viraj had taken care of Prerna. He explained that small things like this showed a person’s character and Anurag had gone to meet Viraj too.

A flashback scene showed Anurag meeting Viraj and his family. Anurag told the latter he had come with a marriage proposal. He knew all about Viraj’s ex-wife and their unborn child and, on the other hand, Prerna was also pregnant without a father for her baby. Anurag also got to know that Viraj was thinking of adopting a child. Hearing this Viraj’s father asked to meet Prerna’s family but Anurag said not until they agree and showed Prerna’s picture. But Viraj said he was not ready for marriage yet. But Anurag reminded him that he was concerned about Prerna as she was pregnant. Viraj’s mother nods to this and Viraj agreed to Anurag’s proposal. The flashback ended there.

Anurag told Prerna that Viraj is the best guy for her but this made Prerna cry and she went away from there. Veena came to Prerna and told her that the proposal was good and the man seemed nice. But Prerna countered that Veena knew who the father of her child was even though he did not remember anything. To this Veena replied that she knew but the man did not and may never regain his memory. Prerna said she remembered everything and she could marry anyone. They started to argue and Veena got hyper. Shivani and Shekhar tried to console her.

Anurag apologised to Suman saying maybe he had gone too far. But Suman disregarded it and asked him to sit down. Anurag then went on to say that that they were purposely not telling him who was Prerna’s husband because he might a friend of his. But Mahesh said that was not the case and they had no reason to hide. Anurag then asked for the name once again but Suman denied. She went to get Prerna so that Anurag could reason with her.

Meanwhile, Prerna got Veena’s inhaler for her and also asked her to take the medicines. Veena refused but Prerna kept on insisting. Veena exclaimed that she was dying every moment. Prerna told her to calm down and said she was ready for marriage. Veena took the inhaler and then Prerna went downstairs. She agreed to Anurag’s proposal and the latter said that the decision would prove to be right. Anurag said he would go get Viraj and Sonalika especially since it was the latter’s idea. Hearing this, Prerna got shocked.

At the Basu house, Komolika informed Mohini and Nivedita that Viraj agreed to the marriage. But Mohini asked what was the need to do this. Nivedita replied that if Prerna got a family of her own then she would stay away from them. Komolika told that she gave this idea to Anurag and he agreed. Anurag came there just then and heard Mohini praising Komolika. He asked Komolika to go with him to talk to Prerna’s family. Komolika thought to herself that now she could write Prerna’s fate. The episode ended here.

