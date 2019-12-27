'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Written Update For December 27: Will Prerna's Baby Survive?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the 2001 version, which was as popular as this new version, if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened on Kasautii Zindagii Kay's December 27 episode?

The December 27 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Komolika stopping Prerna. But Prerna scolded Komolika and left. The latter dropped some oil on the stairs hoping that Prerna would fall down and lose her baby. Meanwhile, Prerna went to get the kaadha for Anurag. But he said he was feeling fine, even then Prerna insisted that he drink the kaadha. Komolika began to wonder what was Prerna doing in the study room for so long. Just then, she saw Mohini coming towards the staircase. She got worried that if Mohini fell, then Anurag would surely figure out the reason there was oil on the stairs.

Mohini fell down the stairs while Nivedita screamed. Anurag and Prerna ran out of the room to see what happened. Seeing Mohini, he asked Prerna to stay there and came down. Nivedita wondered out loud about the reason for Mohini's fall. But Komolika said they should take her to the hospital. She thought that Mohini deserved it for being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

In the hospital, the doctor informed them that Mohini was fine but she would have some mild pain. He asked Anurag and Sonalika to stay there but Prerna took Komolika aside. She asked Komolika why did she do it. Komolika said that despite Prerna loving Anurag, Mohini made her leave the Basu house, marry Mr Bajaj and called the police when she thought Prerna committed the theft. Komolika said that even after all these reasons why was Prerna asking Komolika why she hurt Mohini. Just as Prerna was about to retort, she felt pain due to the baby’s kick. Komolika asked Prerna to let her feel the baby’s kick and put her hand on the latter’s belly. But Prerna jerked her hand away. Komolika then told her how Anurag had woken her up once in the middle of the night to tell her about the baby’s heartbeat, how he felt connected to the baby. Komolika said she did not like it and hence, wanted to stop the baby’s kicking altogether.

Prerna screamed that she would kill Komolika. Komolika said Prerna was turning into her but Prerna said they were different. She did what she claimed. But Prerna felt pain again and ran to get a doctor but Komolika stopped her. She clamped her hand on Prerna’s mouth and said she felt happy seeing Prerna in pain. Prerna pushed Komolika away and ran shouting for the doctor. Anurag saw her and called for a doctor. They took her away.

In the cabin, the doctor asked Anurag to wait outside. The doctor told Prerna that she would be having complications in her pregnancy if she kept on stressing herself. Anurag heard this and so did Komolika who was waiting at some distance. She thought that she was the reason for Prerna’s stress and now she would take advantage of it.

Komolika called Ronit and asked for Roshan’s number. She called him and informed him that Anurag would be coming to the pharmacy to buy medicines. When Anurag reached there, Roshan and the staff were talking about how Prerna was causing problems between Anurag and Sonalika. Anurag asked him to keep quiet but the latter laughs. An angry Anurag beat him up. but Komolika came there and stopped him. She took him aside and told him that people have been talking about this for a long time. She had been trying to defend Anurag’s honour in front of them. She told him that even though Anurag thought he was helping Prerna, he was actually adding more stress to her. If he really cared for her, then he should find a husband for Prerna. The episode ended here.

