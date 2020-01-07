Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For January 06 | Whom Will Prerna Choose?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the 2001 version, which was as popular as this new version. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened on Kasautii Zindagii Kay's January 6 episode?

The January 6 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Prerna telling Viraj that she cannot forget her husband. Prerna interrupted him saying that she wanted to talk about Anurag. But just then a servant came to take the inhaler for Veena and told them she was not well. They rush to Veena and Viraj said he would call his doctor who was a good doctor. Veena thanked Anurag for getting a good guy like Viraj. Anurag asked Prerna if she was happy that he brought Viraj into her life. When asked if they liked each other, both Viraj and Prerna said yes.

Komolika hugged Prerna and whispered to her that her chapter from their life was finally over. Viraj’s mother said she would call the pandit and ask him to get a good mahurat for the ceremonies. Later, Viraj and his family left.

At the Basu home, Mohini hoped that Viraj and his family liked Prerna. She also hoped that their engagement should happen before Moloy came back. She feared that Prerna might get rejected because she was pregnant. But Nivedita asked her not to worry. Anurag and Komolika came home just then and announced that Prerna was going to marry Viraj. Mohini became very happy and wished to host the tilak rasam.

Meanwhile, at the Sharma house, Shivani came and asked Prerna if she had talked to Viraj. But Prerna told her she couldn’t. Komolika came to meet Prerna and taunted about the tilak rasam that was to happen the next day. But Prerna said it would not happen. However, Komolika said that it would happen and Anurag had himself come to inform her about it. Veena came and told Prerna that Anurag had done the preparations for tilak. Prerna told Veena that she felt as if she had troubled Anurag enough and now he was trying to get rid of her. Anurag came there and told Prerna that he would like to host the tilak ceremony in the Basu mansion and Komolika handed a saree to Prerna saying Mohini had sent it for her. Komolika and Anurag then left.

At night Prerna had a nightmare and woke up. Anurag also had the same dream and woke up shouting. Shivani and Komolika console Prerna and Anurag respectively. The next morning Moloy came back home. He asked Anurag about the function at home. Meanwhile, Anupam was late since Nivedita had booked the wrong flight for him. She asked Anurag to come with her. But Anurag told Moloy that Viraj and Prerna are getting married and also asked him to do the rasam for Prerna as her father was dead. Anurag left with Nivedita and Moloy became sure that Nivedita had booked the wrong flight for Anupam on purpose.

Moloy approached Mohini and accused her. But Mohini countered that it was all Anurag’s doing and that she had nothing to do with it. She also told him that even the Sharmas are happy about it and it would be better if Moloy also accepted it. Meanwhile, Anurag saw Viraj and his family arrive and welcomed them. Prerna also arrived with her family. Prerna stumbled on the stairs and Anurag gave his hand to her but Viraj held her. The episode ended here.

