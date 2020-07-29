Kasautii Zindagii Kay Star Parth Samthaan Reaches Hometown, Shares Photo Of His 'life'

Television actor Parth Samthaan has finally reached his hometown after being after spending 17 days in self-quarantine. He has now posted a photo after reaching Pune. Earlier, the actor was tested positive for COVID-19 and was later tested negative for the virus. Here's his story about his 'life' as he reaches his native place:

Parth Samthaan reaches hometown after self-quarantine

Parth Samthaan was earlier tested positive for COVID-19. But the actor’s second test results came out negative. After this, the actor was in self-quarantine before travelling from Mumbai to Pune, to be with his family. He completed this journey safely and met his family.

On July 28, 2020, the TV actor took to his official social media handle and posted a photo of his mother, who can be seen holding a bouquet in her hands. Samthaan posted this photo on his official social media handle and wrote, “My Life” as a caption on this photo. Here is the photo of Parth Samthaan’s mother:

Samthaan had resumed his television shoot back in June 2020. The actor currently stars in Kasautii Zindagii Kay along with actor Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Sahil Anand, and Hina Khan. The shoot of the romantic drama show was put on a hold, for over three months, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but after following the guidelines of the Maharashtra Government, the shooting of Kasautii Zindagii Kay was rescheduled. Here is a photo of the actor from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay:

The actor was quite active after the government announced Unlock 1.0 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Samthaan is also known to be very close to his mother. On the occasion of Mother’s Day 2020, the actor took to his official social media handle and posted an adorable photo with his mother. It has gone on to garner over three lakhs 50 thousand likes, within two months of its posting. Here is the photo posted by Parth Samthaan that features his mother:

