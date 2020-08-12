'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor Parinitaa Seth Talks About Her Negative Role In 'Aashram'

Actor Parinitaa Seth is popular for her roles in television serials. She has featured in Dil Kya Chahta on Star One, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Maayavi Maling on Star Bharat and Mind The Malhotras on Amazon Prime. Currently, she will be seen in Aashram on MX player which is being directed by Prakash Jha. According to reports, the Parinitaa will play a negative role in the series.

Parinitaa Seth talks about her upcoming web series

In a statement released by Parinitaa Seth's PR, the actor revealed more details about her upcoming web series called Aashram. Talking about her role in the series, she said that she is playing a negative role. She also revealed that this will be the first time that she will use "abusive language" and the role is quite "experimental" and "challenging".

Talking more about her role, Parinitaa Seth added that web series have no censorship over language. This makes working in them "quite interesting". As an actor, web and OTT are very good platforms where they can openly perform and also get a chance to experiment.

Parinitaa Seth also opened up about the web series, Aashram itself. She revealed that it is based on "Dharam gurus" and their ashrams. She added a disclaimer that it is not based on any real guru. However, the one in her web series misuses power. Seth also adds that Aashram is "very interesting and quite a thriller".

More about Aashram

As mentioned, Aashram will be directed by Prakash Jha. Besides Parinitaa Seth, it will also star Bobby Deol, Anupria Goenka, Aaditi Pohankar, Adhyayan Summan, Darshan Kumaar and Tridha Choudhary. Aashram will premiere on the OTT platform on August 28, 2020.

As soon as Prakash Jha's Aashram was announced, fans started speculating whether it is based on Aasaram Bapu or Baba Ram Rahim who are currently held under criminal charges. But both the director and MX player have released a disclaimer saying that they do not intend to hurt the religious sentiments of any community nor wish to influence any real-life controversy. It was released before the teaser.

The teaser of Aashram was released earlier. It seems to have heightened fans' expectations from the thriller. Other films like Oh My God starring Akshay Kumar have also explored the topic of godmen in India.

