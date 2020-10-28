'Kaun Banega Crorepati' 12 Question For Rs 40,000 Makes Contestant Lose All Lifelines

In the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, one of the contestants, Koshlendra Singh Tomar was left stumped with a sports-based question that further exhausted his lifelines. Koshlendra Singh Tomar left the show with Rs. 40,000. Amitabh Bachchan asked Tomar, "Who is the only Indian woman to win a silver medal in the Summer Olympics?".

The options provided to the KBC 12 contestant were, 'PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Karnam Malleshwari, and Sakshi Malik'. The correct answer was PV Sindhu, however, this question left Tomar scratching his head. The contestant decided to use a lifeline. Baffled Koshlendra Singh Tomar used the 'Video a Friend lifeline'. However, he wasn't satisfied with his answer.

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Karamveer Special: Renuka Shahane to accompany Phoolbasan Yadav

Further, Tomar used his 50-50 lifeline. The four options were deducted to 'Karnam Malleswari and PV Sindhu'. However, Tomar failed to make his pick among the options available. Finally, he decided to use 'Ask the Expert lifeline', which helped him answer the question.

Even though Tomar crossed the sports-based problem, little did he know that the next question would stand like a block. Unable to answer the correct question and having exhausted his lifelines, he was forced to quit the game. Amitabh Bachchan asked Tomar his next KBC 12 question, "The book - The Indian War of Independence, 1857 - was written by which of the following authors?". His options were Winston Churchill, Jawaharlal Nehru, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Rabindranath Tagore. The correct answer is Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Also Read | 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12': Amitabh Bachchan on how he was almost named 'Inquilab'

Also Read | Did you know Ajay Devgn & Kajol won Rs. 1 crore on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'?

During Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 episode, Amitabh Bachchan asked Tomar what he would do with the winning amount. Tomar joked saying he will cover up his wife's plastic surgery. Surprised Amitabh Bachchan asked, "Plastic surgery but why?”. Tomar replied saying, "15 saal se ek he chehra dekh ke bore hogaya hoon (I am tired of seeing the same face for the past 15 years).” Amitabh laughed, but told his wife to not listen to him.

This is KBC's first-ever season that doesn't feature Audience Poll lifeline due to the pandemic situation. COVID-19 guidelines do not allow a live audience in the studio. 2020 marks Amitabh Bachchan's 20 years on Kaun Banega Crorepati. He made his television debut in 2000.

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan delivers a motivational poem in the new promo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.