Kaun Banega Crorepati Winners Who Inspired Millions Watching The Show Through The Years

One of the most successful and popular shows on Indian television is the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The show has had an incredible run since its inception in 2000. In its run of eight seasons, the show has produced several winners over the course of time. The show has a format of question and answers and the contestants keep ranking up on the money chart as they answer the questions correctly. Here are some of the winners from the show who have successfully managed to stay and win the jackpot

KBC crorepatis

Harshvardhan Navathe

The winner of the first season Harshvardhan Navathe was hailed with praises and appreciation by fans of the show. The show saw an incredible spike in viewership due to the intense nature which was newly introduced to the fans. The winner won a sum of ₹1 Crore and went through 15 questions successfully.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Moments On KBC Season 11 That Are Heart-warming

Sushil Kumar

Sushil Kumar was a computer instructor and earned a sum of ₹6000 before entering the show. The man was dubbed the be the real-life Slumdog millionaire. He was the first to win a sum of ₹5 Crores and went on to become the highlight of the season. The contestant from Bihar went on to represent his hometown Champaran.

Also Read | Kaun Banega Crorepati: Highlights Of KBC Season 11 To Refresh Your Memory

Achin and Sarthak Narula

The two contestants appeared in 2014 and became the first to win the whopping sum of ₹7 Crores. They are considered to be the biggest winners in the who wants to be a millionaire franchise in Asia. The brothers became the pride for their hometown and enjoyed the prize money that they won out of the fourteen questions.

Also Read | KBC 11: Here's The Question That Made Infosys Chairperson Sudha Murthy Quit At Rs 25 Lakhs

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's KBC Has Unforgettable Moments From Karamveer Episodes; Check The Top 3

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.