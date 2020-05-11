Kavita Kaushik, Eisha Chopra & Others Take Up #LockdownMeinLockUp Challenge; Read More

A wonderful campaign named #LockDownMeinLockUp has stirred up on Instagram. This campaign aims to raise funds for an NGO named SNEHA based in Mumbai. This NGO has been working against domestic abuse since the last 20 years and are now in need of funds to keep their fight intact and running. The official Instagram of the NGO shares how there has been tremendous pressure on their resources and how they need to raise money.

Celebrities took to their Instagram to raise awareness about the campaign and to appeal to their followers to help in the donation and the NGO. The campaign has celebrities share their pictures and add the names of the victims of domestic abuse. The #LockdownMeinLockUp challenge was taken up by names like Kavita Kaushik, Eisha Chopra, and others.

Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik shared a picture of herself and said, 'I am Vijaya'. In the caption of the post, she first wrote how she is Vijaya and she refuses to be abused. She then informed her followers about the #LockdownMeinLockUp challenge and gave the information about NGO SNEHA. She also nominated Sambhavna Seth, Kamya Panjabi and Nivedita Das to take up the challenge as well.

Eisha Chopra

Eisha Chopra also took up the #LockdownMeinLockUp challenge and shared her picture. She said that she is Sunitha and she is her voice today along with everyone's who went through domestic abuse. She nominated Saba Singh Grewal for the challenge.

Deepti Gujral

Deepti Gujral also shared a picture of herself and joined the challenge. Deepti shared that she nominates each and every one of her followers to do the challenge and donate to NGO SNEHA. She shared that her name is Ankita and she will also not take any domestic abuse silently.

Rohit Reddy

Businessman and actor Rohit Reddy called himself Jayshree as he took up the #LockdownMeinLockUp challenge. He shared a black and white picture of himself on his Instagram. Rohit further nominated Aly Goni, Mohit Kutharia, Karan Patel and his wife and actor Anita Hassanandani to take up the challenge.

Shiv Panditt

Actor Shiv Panditt, who was Kavita Kaushik's co-star in the show FIR, shared that he is Ruksar. He took up the #LockdownMeinLockUp challenge as well. He tagged Rohit Reddy and Kavita Kaushik, who also fulfilled the challenge.

