Kiku Sharda Has Some Adorable Pics With His Kids On Social Media; See Here

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Kiku Sharda is quarantining with his wife, and two sons amid the lockdown. Kiku Sharda also celebrated his son's 15th birthday at home following the lockdown protocols and not having a grand celebration. Kiku Sharda plays the role of "Baccha Yadav" in The Kapil Sharma Show. Kiku Sharda is an avid social media user and keeps on posting amazing pictures of himself with his sons to express his love towards them. Let's have a look at some of these Kiku Sharda’s Instagram posts with his sons.

Kiku Sharda’s pictures with his sons posted by him on his Instagram page-

Like all the other citizens of the country and celebrities, Kiku Sharda also supported and addressed the people who are helping amid this coronavirus outbreak time. Here is a picture of Kiku, his sons and wife posing perfectly in this picture.

Kiku Sharda's picture with his two sons and wife when they visited Goa and were welcomed with garlands. Have a look at this picture and his love for his family and sons.

Kiku Sharda posted this picture with his son in which they really look cute. This father and son duo share an amazing unbreakable bond which is evident from Kiku caption. Have a look here at the pic.

This boy makes me laugh the most @shauryasharda_ 🤗🤗😘😘

Kiku Sharda twinning with his son in a blue t-shirt looks really cute. They are enjoying a grand vacation in Los Angeles, California in this picture.

This is another picture while they are having fun with each other in Los Angeles, California. The pic proves that Kiku Sharda really enjoys his sons' company.

Here is an adorable picture of Kiku with his son and wife on the occasion oh Holi. They look really cute in this picture posted by Kiku.

Kiku Sharda with both his sons in picture enjoying a vacation. He loves his family and keeps updating his social media handle with their pictures and stories.

Ghar se nikalte hee , kuch door chalte hee

This is an amazing video of Kiku Sharda with his sons in a car. They are bonding well in this picture and look like they are enjoying each other's company. Watch this video of Kiku and his sons cheering for India.

Birmingham bound #GoIndia #bleedblue

