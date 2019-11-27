Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Shares A Heartfelt Message To Support His Sister Arti Singh

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be one of the most vicious and controversial seasons of all time. From fights to love to also panic attacks, the contestants have their fans glued in front of the television screens to make them want to know more about everything that is happening in the house, especially about the contestants that they love and support.

Recently, one of the contestants named Arti Singh had a breakdown on the show which led to her having a panic attack. The reason behind her panic attack was Sidharth Shukla's silence to Paras Chabra's derogatory remarks on her character. Arti expected Sidharth to back her up, but his silence led to her breakdown and eventually a panic attack. Singh also opened up about her depression on the show in the recent past.

A lot of celebrities came out to support the contestant after her panic attack episode like Bipasha Basu, Ankita Lokhande and Krushna Abhishek, to name a few. A lot of people commented on her Instagram post to support her. Check them out here.

Krushna Abhishek's heartfelt message for sister Arti Singh

The comedian Krushna Abhishek, who recently is on a career peak with his hit show titled The Kapil Sharma Show took to his Instagram handle to support her sister and asked his fans to support Arti. Krushna captioned the image writing, "This time really sad and unhappy to see u crying and panacking in the big boss house. Really want to cum inn and see u it's been really long. Guys pls support Arti need ur support and blessings"

Arti also took to Instagram to thank everyone who came in to support her and had her back. She posted a video full of screenshots which comprised of comments, posts and tweets of people who supported her.

