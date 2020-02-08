Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Written Update February 7, 2020: Lovleen Redeems Herself

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is a musical drama television series that airs on Star Plus. The show stars Mohit Malik, Aakriti Sharma, as well as Anjali Anand in pivotal roles. The show first aired on March 19, 2018. Here's what happened in the latest episode.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala written update for February 7, 2020

Lovleen confronts Sikandar that her priority was always Kulfi and he never left her any option, he wanted to divorce her and if he had given same love to Amyra, she would not have done this. Sikandar says if she had shown a bit of love to Kulfi, things would have been different. He blames her for teaching wrong things to her daughter as well.

Sikandar further tells that if she had taught Amyra to love her sister, she would not have had bad temper. Everyone listens as Sikandar pours his heart out.

Jimmy brings Amrya hostage pointing a gun on her. Sikandar warns Jimmy to leave his daughter, while Kulfi cries to leave her sister. Jimmy cautions them to stay far away or else he will shoot Amyra. Amyra confronts Lovleen that she thought her mother is good. She prays to God to change her mother.

Kulfi throws a bottle on gun and it falls down. Sikandar runs and kicks Jimmy followed by Tauji and Sukhi. Jimmy falls down, picks gun and points at Sikandar warning him to back off. He shoots a bullet.

Kulfi runs towards Sikandar to protect him, but Loveleen comes in front and takes the bullet. Police arrive and arrest Jimmy. The family runs to Lovleen and asks why did she do this. Lovleen says she is repenting for her sins and passes away delivering an emotional speech. The family cries for her.

At the house, Sikandar with Amyra and Kulfi was playing the guitar while Chalu and her team cherish them. Kulfi shows stars to Amyra and says their mothers are among stars now. They both then sing and perform next.

