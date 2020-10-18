When 'Kumkum Bhagya' Actor Sriti Jha Recreated Co-star Shabir Alhuwalia's Photos; See Pics

Sriti and Shabir are a very popular and loved on-screen couple on the television show. Also, it is a very well known fact that both actors are close friends in real life as well. So when Sriti Jha recreated a couple of Shabir Ahluwalia’s photos from the show and took to Instagram to post them on his birthday, their fans were delighted, to say the least.

How Sriti wished Shabir on his birthday last year?

'Kumkum Bhagya' star Sriti Jha is a pretty regular user of the social media platform Instagram. She has often been seen posting photos with her friends and co-actors. Last year, on the birthday of her 'Kumkum Bhagya' co-actor Shabir Ahluwalia, she took to Instagram to wish her friend in her own special way. The way Sriti chose to wish her friend was a very unique and sweet one.

Last year, Sriti Jha recreated two of Shabir's photos of his character from their show 'Kumkum Bhagya.' She took to Instagram to post the pictures with an admirable caption where she showed great love and respect for her friend and co-actor. On August 10, 2019, she wrote him a birthday message on an Instagram post captioned, 'Somewhere Between looking up to you to and looking like you... we refuse to grow up :))).' She also wrote that she is a 'fan' of her co-actor Shabir and that he is 'fabulous in all possible ways.'

Here is how Sriti wished Shabir this year

A long time friend of Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti took to Instagram again this year to wish him. This time she chose to post a video from the sets of their widely appreciated television show 'Kumkum Bhagya' where they are in character for the show. In a clip from the show, she is seen screaming "happy birthday" with him and jumping around on their bed with immense joy. Shabir seems overjoyed at this and hugs her towards the end of the video. In her post, she claimed to be 'his number one fan' and wished the actor a happy birthday while calling him the 'best'.

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia are long time co-actors and friends. They are often seen posting photos with one another on their social media platforms. The actors shot to stardom as an on-screen couple with their show 'Kumkum Bhagya' which aired on Zee TV. The show became a favourite in many Indian households soon after it aired.

