Kumkum Bhagya February 9, 2021 Spoiler: Abhi And Pragya Dance At Sangeet Ceremony

In Kumkum Bhagya Feb 8 episode, Abhi and Pragya tie white colour threads around their wrists and promise to stay with each other forever. Abhi fills Pragya's 'maang' with sindoor and they spent some quality time together. Meanwhile, Purab, dadi, and Saritha wait for Abhi and Pragya to come back home. Digvijay meets the Police Commissioner and asks him why he did not co-ordinate with his men. The commissioner asks Digvijay why he wants to kill his own relative, to which Digvijay says Abhi has stolen something very precious to his heart.

Pallavi and Vikram worry for their son Ranbeer. Vikram meets Ranbeer and scolds him for spreading rumours which eventually came true. Ranbeer says that he feels sorry for lying to Rhea that Abhi is in danger which eventually became true. Vikram asks him to be careful from now on. Later, the Commissioner tells Abhi and Pragya that the men will not spare them. He takes them to a farmhouse, which is decorated. The Commissioner says it's his sister's Sangeet ceremony at the farmhouse.

Kumkum Bhagya February 9, 2021 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya February 9 episode, the Commissioner tells Abhi and Pragya that the henchmen are still following him and are trying to trace them. He alerts them to keep their phone switched off. Later, Abhi and Pragya get dressed and dance at the Commissioner's sister's Sangeet ceremony. They enjoy themselves and dance to the Bollywood song 'Morni Banke'. Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner shoots a few uniformed men while the henchmen look at him surprised.

Kumkum Bhagya features actors Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in the lead roles of Abhi and Pragya. The show follows their love story of Abhi and Pragya and the problems they face. After the show took a 20-year-leap, it introduced actors Mugdha Chaphekar and Pooja Banerjee as Abhi and Pragya's twin daughters Prachi and Rhea.

