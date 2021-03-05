Kumkum Bhagya March 5 Spoiler: Ranbeer And Prachi Confront Each Other

In Kumkum Bhagya March 4 episode, Aliya asks Pragya aka Gayatri to stop praising herself and stay focused on her daily chores. Tanu instructs Pragya on her daily chores and asks her to keep her luggage in her room. Pragya disguised as Gayatri worries about facing Tanu, Aliya and Mitali again but decides not to back-off now. Later, Mital asks Pragya to go upstairs and clean the rooms there. Prachi reaches college and meets Palak. While speaking about Palak's marriage, Palak reveals that Prachi was supposed to get married to Ranbeer and not her.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya 11 February, 2021 Written Update: Abhi Learns Ashok's Truth & Saves Pragya

Meanwhile, Pragya reaches Abhi's room and he attacks her. Abhi bites her when Aliya comes to his room and starts hitting him with a stick. Pragya howls at Abhi's child-like condition and asks Aliya to stop but she keeps hitting him. Later, Mitali, Tanu and Aliya leave the room and Abhi bangs the door and keeps asking for food. Pragya goes to the kitchen and cries her heart out, because of Abhi's condition. She realises he is behaving like a child because of the bullet in his head. Pragya tries to console herself while Aliya worries about who will do the household chores if Gayatri leaves.

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' February 11 Spoiler: Pragya Finds Herself Trapped In A Storeroom

Kumkum Bhagya March 5 Spoiler

In Kumkum Bhagya March 5 episode, Prachi raises her hand to slap Ranbeer when she learns he lied to her and wanted to get married to her by thugging her. However, she does not hit him. Later, Ranbeer holds Prachi's hand and tells her that he had the right to marry her because he loves her and knows that she loves him too. Ranbeer also says that the people who love each other have the right to stay mad and love unconditionally.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya February 12 Spoiler: Will Abhi End Up Dying In An Accident?

Kumkum Bhagya is a popular daily soap that airs on ZEETV. The show starring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha follows the love story of Abhi and Pragya. After the took a twenty-year leap, it introduced actors Mugdha Chaphekar and Pooja Banerjee as Abhi and Pragya's twin daughters, Prachi and Rhea.

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' March 4 Spoiler: Pragya Reaches The Mehra House And Goes To Abhi's Room

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.