'Kumkum Bhagya' Spoiler Oct 21, 2020: Ranbir's Mother Slaps Him After Knowing About Prachi

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ is a television drama series that airs on the channel Zee TV. New ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ episodes have aired since 2014 when the show was officially launched. It has been one of the most loved Indian television shows ever since. Although the show started off revolving around Abhi and Pragya’s lives and their love story, it is now more focused on the lives of their twin daughters, Prachi Mehra and Rhea Mehra. Continue reading to know about the exciting 'Kumkum Bhagya' October 21 spoiler and find out how Ranbir confesses his love for Prachi to his parents.

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Oct 20: Ranbir Proposes To Prachi, Rhea Commits Suicide

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ spoiler alert for October 21, 2020

In the last 'Kumkum Bhagya' episode, Abhi and the rest of the family seem extremely worried about Rhea. Abhi talks to his family about how Rhea has locked herself up in her room. They all realise there must be another reason behind Rhea acting this way. After waiting enough, Abhi runs upstairs when Aaliya states that Rhea might do something wrong.

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For October 19, 2020: Rhea Tries To Burn Herself

Meanwhile, Ranbir has set up an extremely romantic proposal for Prachi. They get into playful arguments about tiny things, but he eventually proposes to her in the sweetest way. On the other hand, Rhea is seen grabbing the kerosene and preparing to kill herself. Abhi starts shouting Rhea’s name as Aaliya joins him. Both start knocking and banging on the door, asking her to open it. Rhea gets flashbacks of Ranbir telling her how much he hates her.

Also Read: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Spoiler October 13: Will Prachi Accept Ranbir's Proposal?

Abhi asks her to stop doing what she is doing when he looks through the window. Rhea ignores him and sets herself on fire by the time Abhi breaks into the room. Rhea falls unconscious and the family rushes her to the hospital immediately. Aaliya tells Abhi that Prachi has betrayed Rhea which has forced her to take such a drastic step.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya Written Update For October 14, 2020: Pragya Accepts Prachi-Ranbir's Relation

Ranbir's confession

In the next episode, the audience will get to see Ranbir arrive at the hospital and he fights to talk to his parents about something important. He says if he does not talk about it now, it will only lead to more misunderstandings, which he does not want. He confesses to his parents that he is in love with Prachi. He says he wants to get married to her and that Prachi is her whole life. Ranbir is interrupted when his mother suddenly slaps him in the face in anger after hearing everything. Will Ranbir’s parents accept Prachi into their lives?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.