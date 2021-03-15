'Kumkum Bhagya' Star Sriti Jha Opens Up On Playing Haryanvi Girl After Major Twist

Television actor Sriti Jha is one of the most followed actors in the entertainment industry due to her strong and versatile performances. The actor is currently playing the role of Pragya in Zee TV’s superhit show Kumkum Bhagya, which has been witnessing a series of twists and turns to keep the audience hooked.

In the latest turn of events, the character of Pragya is seen acting as a young maid from Haryana, named Gayatri. Speaking about the new dimension of the character, actor Sriti Jha revealed that it wasn’t easy for her to get a grip on the Haryanvi dialect and she has been putting in a lot of efforts to fit well into the role.

Sriti Jha on playing a Haryanvi girl

Television actor Sriti Jha recently opened up on her new character in the show Kumkum Bhagya and how she has been tackling the hard parts of it. The actor is seen playing the role of Pragya who is now pretending to be a Haryanvi maid name Gayatri. Pragya executes the whole plan when she is not allowed to meet Abhi even though his in dire condition after the shooting drama.

Speaking about playing Gayatri, Sriti mentioned in a recent interaction that the new twist in Kumkum Bhagya has been very exciting for her. It is completely different from what they have done in the past and she has been enjoying the shoot. She also spoke about her co-star Shabir, who has been in portraying the character’s struggles quite well. Sriti Jha stated that playing Gayatri has been challenging for her in every way. Her diction, the Haryanvi language and all the nuances have been difficult to grasp for the actor, and she has been trying hard to get it right. Sriti Jha further added that the creative team, the production team, as well as her co-stars have been very supportive and have been giving her hacks to portray it with the utmost conviction. She is also hopeful that the audience will enjoy watching her as Gayatri as much as they like her as Pragya.

Image Courtesy: Sriti Jha Instagram

