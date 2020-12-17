'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Dec 16: The Robber Aims His Gun At Abhi And Pragya

Kumkum Bhagya is a popular tv show that began in 2014 and then a leap was introduced after Abhi and Pragya’s separation. The latest episode begins with Meera wondering that Rhea and Mr Mehra must have gone home as their car was missing. She then gets Aaliya’s call informing her about the robbery at the jewellery store. Read further to see Kumkum Bhagya written update for December 16 episode.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

Meera then spots Abhi’s car and tells Aaliya about it to which Aaliya responds not to worry as she will call the police. When she calls, one of the constables tells her that their officer, Saho, will help her. Later, Inspector Saho is seen heading towards the location.

Pragya begs Ramnik for the key

Meanwhile, inside the store, the robbers ask Pragya to tell them about the key to which she responds that she does not have it and says how they can kill other people for a piece of jewellery. Robbers then say that it is very precious. Pragya later agrees to tell them about the location of the key but asks them to let her talk to Ramnik Lal first.

Abhi then tells Ramnik to talk to Pragya and in return, he will do promotions for his showroom and other businesses. He then tells him that his daughter is in danger and he will do anything to save him and urges Ramnik to agree with him. So, Ramnik agrees to talk to Pragya as he is afraid that Abhi might tell the robbers that he has the key. Pragya then urges Ramnik to give her the key as her daughter’s life was in danger.

Ramnik tries to run

Between all this hustle, when Ramnik tries to run out of the store he finds Saho and urges him to save his store. Saho assures that he will save everyone. Meanwhile, Abhi and Pragya fight with each other where she blames him for everything when the robber points a gun at them and threatens them to hand over the key. Rhea then impulsively shouts that key is with Ramnik to which the robber tells her to get this information from Ramnik otherwise he would kill her father.

Saho allows media to enter the store

Pragya then asks them to let her go to Ramnik instead of Rhea instead they ask Prachi to do the same. While the media covers everything, one of the robbers comes to know about it. Later they all see Prachi coming out and says that she needs to get the key to saving her father. Ramnik then tells the location of the key.

Prachi then runs inside to inform this to the robbers when Goga Bhai calls them and threatens them. Meanwhile, Aliya and Ranbir reach the location and try to go inside the store but the police do not allow them. Prachi then tells the robbers about the key and Abhi accompanies them to the location in order to save his daughter.

