Last Updated:

'Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii' Actor Akash Makhija Talks About His Character's Love For Insects

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii premieres on February 22, 2021. Read along to know what Akash Makhija has to say about his character.

Written By
Arundhati Vivek
Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii

The upcoming TV show Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii revolves around Sargam, who is played by Anjali Tatrari. The character will be seen having a special connection with the number "sadhe saat" or 7 and a half. Recently, actor Akash Makhija who is playing Alaukik Awasthi explained that he has a phobia of insects and his character on the show loves them, thus Makhija is trying to curb his phobia.

Also Read: Mere Dad Ki Dulhan's Anjali Tatrari Thanks Mom For Being Both 'mother & Father' To Her

Akash Makhija of Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii talks about his entomophobia

(Image Courtesy: PR Handout)

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii is set to premiere on February 22, 2021, on Sony Entertainment Television, and it promises to be a fun watch for the audience. The show revolves around a girl named Sargam who has a weird connection with the number "Saadhe Saat" or 7.5 and gets married into a house of Seven and a half men and no woman. Akash Makhija plays the role of Alaukik Awasthi who believes in supernatural power and has an imaginative mind. He plays an absurd character with a whacky love for insects while the actor in real life has entomophobia that is fear of insects. 

Also Read: 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan': Shweta Tiwari And Varun Badola's Sangeet To Be A Rocking Affair!

Talking about his role of Alaukik, Akash says, “When I was offered the role of Alaukik Awasthi, I was a bit perplexed. This was because of my entomophobia. While Alaukik is crazy for insects, Akash is entomophobia. I have always been so. But, as they say, you need to overcome your fears to succeed. Since I really wanted to do the show, I decided to let go of my fears. And then slowly, I stepped into the shoes of Alaukik, who is fascinated by insects, especially cockroaches. Funnily, you might even say that I have built a sort of a rapport with the cockroaches. I even named them Shanky, Johny etc”.

He further adds, “I believe that all living organisms have a heart and deserve to be loved, just like human beings. Over a couple of days, we became Sukh-dukh ke Saathi, in the true sense. Jokes apart, playing Alaukik has been a wonderful experience. Be it his love for insects, or his unconventional ideas, Alaukik is quite a character. And honestly, I thank God for this show as I was able to get over my fear, besides getting such a great role”.

(With Inputs from PR)

Also Read: Anjali Tatrari Turns Into A Wedding Planner For Her Onscreen Father's Wedding

Also Read: Anjali Tatrari To Star In Sony TV's Upcoming Show Titled 'Sargam Ki Sadhesaati'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT