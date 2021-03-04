'Kundali Bhagya' March 5 Spoiler: Prithvi Tries To Get Close To Preeta At The Luthra House

In Kundali Bhagya March 4 episode, Risabh comes home and meets Kritika. He explains to her how she is making the wrong decision by marrying Prithvi. Kritika remains adamant about her decision and says that if she does not get married to Prithvi, she will end up her life. This worries the Luthra brothers and they think about ways to make Kritika realise how Prithvi is the worst choice for her. Meanwhile, Prithvi reveals to Sherlyn how he paid the goons to attack Kritika and emerged as a hero by saving her. He reveals how he made a trap for Kritika and she fell for it.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya February 4, 2021 Spoiler: Will Preeta Succeed In Exposing Akshay This Time?

Later, Sarla and Janki speak about Prithvi when Sarla reveals how she felt Prithvi was a nice guy, but eventually he turned out to be the opposite of everything she thought of him. Meanwhile, Preeta and Srishti plan to plot against Prithvi, but Preeta asks her to stay focused on the job she has. Prithvi comes to Preeta and flirts with her. Kareena comes there and Prithvi changes his words, escaping from the situation. After he leaves, Kareena tries to insult Srishti and Preeta, but Srishti argues with her, which leaves Kareena angry and disappointed at the Arora sisters.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' February 11 Spoiler: Karan And Preeta To Separate Forever?

Kundali Bhagya March 5 Spoiler

In Kundali Bhagya March 5 episode, Karan and Preeta have a conversation about Kritika's wedding in their room. Karan says he's not happy with the wedding when Preeta says even she shares the same feeling. Karan tells Preeta that he cannot fake his happiness when he's not happy about the wedding. Preeta requests Karan to pretend for the sake of Kritika.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' February 12 Spoiler: Preeta Is Back With Karan At The Luthra House?

Meanwhile, Prithvi reaches the kitchen where Preeta is cooking. Preeta rudely asks Prithvi if he wants anything and he says that he wants her. Prithvi asks Preeta if she's asking him this question genuinely or out of anger. On the other hand, Sherlyn asks Rishabh how he could agree with Kritika and Prithvi's wedding when she knows he does not like Prithvi. Rishab taunts Sherlyn that he does not like several things but they are still in his life.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya March 4, 2021 Spoiler: Kritika Threatens To Give Up On Her Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.