'Kundali Bhagya' Spoiler: Mahira Tries To Choke Preeta To Death, Watch

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer Kundali Bhagya has now become one of the most-watched Indian television shows. With new twists and gripping plot, the show has made viewers glued to their TV screens. Currently, Karan (Played by Dheeraj Dhooper) holds Preeta (Played by Shraddha Arya) responsible for his father’s accident and is trying to avenge her by marrying Mahira however, fate keeps bringing them together.

The makers have now released the promo video of the episode that is going to air on August 17. Read on to know about what will happen in tonight’s episode.

Kundali Bhagya spoiler

In tonight’s episode, Preeta will enter Mahira’s room to confront her about the wedding. Informing that she knows about her plan, Preeta will then tell her that she cannot harm the Luthra’s until and unless she is by their side. As far as the wedding is concerned, Preeta declares that she is Karan’s legally wedded wife and if the Luthra family doesn’t agree with her but the police will. She further threatens to call the police to stop their marriage.

On the other hand, Sherlyn will create a massive scene upon being questioned by Rishabh about her involvement in the kidnapping. Meanwhile, Karan will weep in front of Mahesh about his wedding and recalling his marriage with Preeta upon finding her earring lying on the floor. As soon as Preeta will try to leave from Mahira’s room she will stop her and try to choke her to death. Will Mahira succeed to stop Preeta? Or Will Preeta save her marriage & relation with Karan? Watch the Kundali Bhagya spoiler here:

About Kundali Bhagya

Produced under Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms banner, Kundali Bhagya is an Indian romantic drama show that airs on Zee TV. It is a spin-off series of Kumkum Bhagya starring Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar & Manit Joura in pivotal roles. The premise of the show follows the bitter-sweet love story of Karan and Preeta who first become enemies but later fate brings them closer to being friends to getting married and fall in love.

