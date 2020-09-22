Kundali Bhagya Spoiler September 22: Prithvi Succeed In Ruining Preeta's Reception?

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular Indian romantic TV shows. The first episode of Kundali Bhagya aired in 2017, and since then the audience has been enjoying the twists and turns on the show. Kundali Bhagy episodes revolve around the story of actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar who play the characters of Preeta Arora and Karan Luthra, respectively. The story follows these two lovers who are destined to be together, but some or the other things keep separating them. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s on-screen chemistry has been loved and appreciated by their fans.

Kundali Bhagya spoiler September 22

In a turn of events in Kundali Bhagya recently, Preeta manages to trick Mahira and marries Karan, again. She takes this decision after she overhears a conversation between Sherlyn and Mahira. As the Luthra family welcomes Preeta home, as suggested by her mother, Preeta cooks up a sweet dish for her family.

Still from Kundali Bhagya episode

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Reveals Her 'regret' & It's About Ranveer Singh's Film: 'Had The Opportunity'

To compete here, Mahira also cooks up the same sweet dish and asks the family members to decide which dish turns out to be the best. The family members end up liking Preeta’s sweet-dish and don’t like the taste of Mahira’s dish. After this event leaves Mahira disheartened, Preeta secretly goes to Mahira and asks her how she liked the taste of her own medicine.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update For September 15, 2020: Preeta And Karan Patch Up

Meanwhile, Rakhi announces that Preeta and Karan’s wedding reception will be held on the same evening. On the other hand, Karan asks Preeta if she added anything in her dish to win the hearts of his family members. Preeta tells him that she only added her love to it. Meanwhile, Sherlyn calls up Prithvi and provokes him by taunting that he could not get Preeta. Prithvi tells Sherlyn that Preeta is Karan’s wife and he has nothing to do with her. However, Sherlyn manages to provoke Prithvi in ruining Preeta’s wedding reception. Stay tuned for more updates.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya' Spoiler: Preeta Gets Kidnapped Just Before Her Reception

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap Finds Support From B'wood After Payal Ghosh's Sexual Assault Allegation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.