'Kundali Bhagya' Star Shraddha Arya Celebrates Valentine's Day With A Cake

Shraddha Arya, who rose to fame as Preeta in TV show Kundali Bhagya, is one of the hottest beauties in the television industry. Apart from giving us major beauty goals, Shraddha has also managed to show her versatility as an actress with her work in various television serials like Tumhari Paakhi, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki and Dream Girl. The actress recently took to social media to share a stunning picture of herself celebrating Valentines Day.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya Loves Reading Books And Has Many Other Hobbies - Find Out

Shraddha Arya's Instagram

Shraddha Arya recently blessed her Instagram feed with a hot picture of herself much to the delight of her fans. In the picture, Shraddha is donning a neon coloured bikini set. The actress is sitting cross-legged on the bed with a red velvet cheesecake in front of her. Shraddha is posing with a piece of cake in her hand. Along with the picture she wrote, “Yeah, I see the decorations. Happy Valentine’s Day! #ValentinesDay #RedVelvetCake” Check out her Shraddha Arya's Instagram picture below:

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya': Karan And Preeta Decide To Separate; Shristi And Sameer Try To Help Them

Shraddha Arya’s latest hot picture left her fans and fellow TV celebs wowed and gushing of her beauty. Many TV celebs like Amruta Khanvilkar, Benafsha Soonawala, Sriti Jha and many more commented on her picture by calling her hot and by leaving heart and fire emojis. Shraddha’s fans also could not stop praising the actress for her stunning looks. One user wrote, “Hotness overload” while many flooded her comment section with emojis. Take a look at the comments below:

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' February 12 Spoiler: Preeta Is Back With Karan At The Luthra House?

Shraddha Arya's Photos

Shraddha is an avid Instagram user and often treats her fans with fashionable pictures, BTS videos and pictures from her set on Instagram. Her posts with Kundali Bhagya co-star and good friend Dheeraj Dhooper garners a lot of love from her fans and followers.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya's' Dheeraj And Shraddha's Fan-made Video Is Totally Adorable | Watch

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television, and the leads of the serial, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya, have become household names with their performances as Karan and Preeta. Recently a fan-made video of them was doing the rounds on social media. Her recent picture donning a silver slit cut dress also left her 3 million followers in awe and wanting more. Check out some of Shraddha Arya’s hot and stunning pics below:

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets All Suited-up, Fans Call Him 'dapper'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.