Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya Loves Reading Books And Has Many Other Hobbies - Find Out

Fans have known Shraddha Arya for her roles in shows like Tumhari Paakhi, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki and Dream Girl. But little do people know that the actress has varied hobbies that she enjoys on a chill day. The actor loves to read books when she's not on the sets of Kundali Bhagya. She also enjoys two other hobbies that fans are unaware of.

Shraddha Arya loves cooking and clicking photographs, according to Stars Unfolded. Like many others who developed hobbies during the lockdown, the Kundali Bhagya actor took to her Instagram handle to show her followers her newfound hobby. She posted a picture of herself posing for the camera while holding a guitar, signifying that the actress was learning the instrument with all the extra time.

Shraddha Arya's Instagram

Shraddha's Instagram account is full of pictures with her friends and family. Arya recently posted a picture of herself with an engagement ring, that left her fans surprised. However, it later turned out to be a sponsored post. She also treats fans with a lot of pictures from her photoshoots and her Instagram is full of pictures of her bikini-clad body.

In one of her recent posts, she took to her account and promoted the release of her song Guilty by Punjabi singer Inder Chahal. Arya had tried to detach herself from social media, but couldn't go through with it. She had posted a picture of herself in a beautiful black saree where she joked about her failed plan.

Shraddha Arya's Shows

Currently, Shraddha Arya stars on the show Kundali Bhagya, that has been airing on TV since 2017. Prior to that, Arya was a part of LifeOK's Dream Girl as Ayesha Rastogi and as Aarti Roy. The show aired from 2015 to 2016. She was seen alongside Sudeep Sahir in Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki back in 2011. In 2013, Shraddha starred as the main character of the show Tumhari Paakhi. She also made a guest appearance on Entertainment Ki Raat with her Kundali Bhagya co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Shraddha Arya has featured in several regional language films like Banjara, Double Decker, Romeo. She was also a part of Hindi films like Nishabd and Paathshaala.

