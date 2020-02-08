'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update: Highlights For Those Who Missed The Show This Week

Starring Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Manit Joura in the leading roles, Kundali Bhagya chronicles the story of two sisters of Pragya and Preeta, who attempt to reunite with their mother Sarla. Helmed by Sameer Kulkarni, Abhishek Kumar, R. Paul and Aman Varpe, Kundali Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows to have graced the Indian television. Here are some highlights of Kundali Bhagya from this week.

February 3, 2020

Rakhi and Kareena reached Sherlyn’s house. Sherlyn saw them from her room and decided to start her drama. She acted like she was crying from the time she came from Luthra's house. Sanjana informed that she trusted Rishab but still questioned his behaviour with Sherlyn. Sanjan remarked that she was really disappointed with him. Sherlyn praised her mother’s actions. Kareena and Rakhi apologised to Sanjana for Rishab’s behaviour. Rakhi informed that she came to bring Sherlyn back and wants to talk to her.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update For February 03: Rakhi Scolds Karan For His Behaviour

February 4, 2020

Sherlyn showed the fake video which proved that Preeta tried to kill Mahira. Rakhi and Kareena were shocked to see the video and believed Sherlyn. Sherlyn agreed to come home with them because they respected her. Later, Mahira told her mother, Ramona, that Karan and Rishabh were still trying to save Preeta.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update For February 05: Sherlyn Shows Everyone Preeta's Video

February 5, 2020

Sherlyn was with Mahira in the kitchen where she revealed her plan. Sherlyn told Mahira that she had already bribed the police inspector and the lawyer that Sarla hired. She said that even if Sarla paid the lawyer, he will not fight for her in court. Sherlyn then visited Preeta in jail to taunt her that after the court hearing the next day, Preeta will be declared a criminal and will be sent to the jail for years.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update For Feb 6: Karan Asked Mahira To Take Her Complain Back

February 6, 2020

Mahira was in her room when Karan came to the door. She asked him why he was standing outside as he should have come in. He wanted to ask her to take back the case filed against Preeta. Mahira was shocked and asked him the reason. She informed Karna that she was the victim and Preeta had pushed her in front of the truck. She also knew the reason behind why Preeta and Karan could not get married and Mahira wanted him to understand that she does not want anything bad to happen between Karan and Mahira because of Preeta.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update For February 7: Preeta Thinks About Karan And Cries

February 7, 2020

Karan thought that he knew that Preeta was innocent and everyone had seen only what they were shown. But it was clearly visible that Preeta did not do it on purpose so he cracked the deal with Mahira as he had no other way. Preeta, however, cried as she felt that Karan still loved her.

(Promo Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.