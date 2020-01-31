Kundali Bhagya Written Update For January 31: Sherlyn Starts Crying In Front Of Everyone

Today's episode begins with Sherlyn thinking Rishab will stop her from leaving the house. Karan ponders whether Sherlyn gave her mobile to Rishab or not. He tells Sameer that Sherlyn called Rishab "baby" and said he heard her calling him like that when he was hiding in her room. Rishab comes there and says Sherlyn did not give her mobile, instead they fought after which she blackmailed him to leave the house. Karan asks him to stop her. Rishab says if he talks to him then fight would never end. Karan goes to the police station to meet Preeta. Rishab stays at the house instead of going with Karan because he has to handle the drama which Sherlyn would do later.

Sherlyn gets a call from Mahira and asks her to bring all the family members to her room. Mahira says Sherlyn wants to talk to them and all assemble. Sherlyn starts acting in front of them and cries. Everyone is confused to see her cry. Sherlyn hands over her jewellery to Dadi and says she is leaving the house. Rakhi is shocked to hear this and tries to stop her from leaving the house. She asks why did she decide to leave the house. Sherlyn says that it is because of Rishab and Karan too does not want to see her in this house.

Krithika thinks Sherlyn is lying to gain everyone’s sympathy. Rakhi tells her not to take Rishab’s talks at her heart. Sherlyn says Rishab and Karan always took Preeta’s side when she is no one to this family and leaves. Dadi says Rishab did wrong and asks Rakhi to talk to him. Ramona says Sherlyn has proof against Preeta and then asks Rakhi to not trust her.

