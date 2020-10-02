'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update October 1, 2020: Preeta Gets Kidnapped

Kundali Bhagya is a popular television show that is produced by the popular filmmaker, Ekta Kapoor. Thee show is aired of Zee5 and the fans certainly seem hooked to it. They have been wanting to know what has happened in the latest episode of Kundali Bhagya. So to help them, we have made a Kundali Bhagya Written Update for October 1. Read more to know about Kundali Bhagya written update.

Kundali Bhadya written update for October 1, 2020

The episode starts with Maira, who accidentally bumps into Sanjana and looks at her in amazement. Sanjana sees her reaction and questions Mahira about what she was doing there. Sarla enters the scene from behind but she gets stopped by a guest. Ramona also spots Mahira from a distance and tries to figure out what her daughter is trying to do. Ramona then spots Sarla and immediately stops her by saying that she has something important to talk about.

Janki also arrives at the house and is extremely shocked to see a lot of goons stacked with weapons are inside the house. She tries to call Preeta and in order to make a request to search the house. She thinks that the thief might have taken something that is worth a lot and even tries to contact Shrishti and Preeta. But the two are not able to attend the call. Irrespective of that, Janki feels that Luthra’s are the family members of Preeta and thus they cannot lose anything that is expensive. But she has no idea who is inside the house.

Pawan is sitting on the bed and tells Preeta to calm down. He tells her to think of this house as her own and that he has brought her to his house. He says that she has not been kidnapped and exclaims that she is at her own house. Preeta says that she knows exactly who Pawan was and she knows that he has been was sent by Maira. He says that Mahir had hired him to kidnap her. Pawan then points at Prithvi saying that he is the one who needs to be introduced. Preeta recognises Prithvi and asks why had he kidnapped Prithvi jee. Pawan suddenly bursts into laughter. Preeta tries to run away from there but gets dizzy. When Pawan tries to help Preeta, she throws the vase at him. Pawan then says that she did not even hear his introduction and who he is. He says that his name is Pawan Malhotra and he is the younger brother of Prithvi.

Pawan tries to explain the truth to Preeta. He tries to explain that he is the brother of Prithvi and she is about to be his sister in law. Preeta is extremely tensed and asks Pawan to show his drivers license to know his real name. Pawan has her license to her and says that she is about to be the wife of his brother. Preeta then says that she is already married to mentions that she is the wife of Karan Luthra and thus cannot marry his brother. Pawan gets extremely angry after hearing this and he starts trashing the room. He even takes out the gun and points it at Preeta but apologizes for the foolish act he did. Gabber enters the room with a knife and threatens Preeta when she tries to leave. Pawan quickly slaps Gabbar for his behaviour and throws away the knife from his hand.

