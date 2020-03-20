'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update March 20: Rishab Tells Mahesh About Karan's Marriage

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off to the hit show Kumkum Bhagya which airs on Zee TV. The first episode of the show premiered on July 12, 2017, and went on to become one of the most-loved shows of Zee TV. The show stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the lead roles and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update March 18, 2020: Dadi Says She Will Never Forgive Preeta

Also Read: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update March 17, 2020: Luthra Family Blames Preeta

Kundali Bhagya written update for March 20, 2020

Today's episode began with Rishab apologizing to Mahesh for not being able to protect him. Rishab informed Mahesh about Karan and Mahira’s marriage. Rishab said that he always liked Preeta for Karan because she was the right one for Karan. Karan went there and asked Rishab what he was doing in Mahesh’s room. Rishab said he was complaining to Mahesh about Karan. Karan angrily said that everything was happening because of Preeta. Karan said that Mahira would not lie to him and everyone else feels the same. Rishab asked Karan if Preeta had really pushed Mahesh then would she be standing there shouting his name.

Karan said that Preeta knew the family would have reached there before she could run away from there. Rishab said that he can never believe that Preeta could do something like this to Mahesh. Rishab asked Karan what his heart saying. Karan replied that what his heart says and what his mind thinks does not matter especially when Mahesh again went to coma. Karan went from there angrily.

Sherlyn said Mahira loved Karan and she desperately wanted to become Mrs Karan Luthra so she would not do anything like that. Karan told Sherlyn that at least Mahira should have informed them before going out. Ramona asked did Preeta again do something wrong with Mahira. Sherlyn smirked hearing that. Rakhi said that Preeta cannot do something like that. Ramona said when Preeta could do something wrong with Mahesh then why not with Mahira.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya written Update For March 16, 2020: Sherlyn Says Preeta Pushed Mahesh

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya Written Update For March 13: Mahira Overhears Preeta And Karan Talking

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.