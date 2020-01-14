Makar Sankranti 2020: Television Celebrities Who Wished Their Fans On The Occasion

Makar Sankranti is considered to be one of the most auspicious festivals among Hindus. Makar Sankranti 2020 is on January 15 and it is that time of the year when the crops begin to ripen in the fields. It is also a festival to celebrate the relief from severe winter. The festival is celebrated just a day after the festival of Lohri.

The festival is also called the festival of sweetness. On this day, eating laddus made of sesame and jaggery is considered auspicious. Some television celebrities have wished their fans on this auspicious occasion.

Here are the celebrities who wished their fans on Makar Sankranti 2020

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Indian actor Divyanka Tripathi who rose to fame by playing a dual role in Zee Tv's Banoo Main Teri Dulhann took to her social media account to wish her fans on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor shared a picture on her Instagram handle. In the picture, the actor is donning a gorgeous sea-green dress. Divyanka Tripathi captioned her picture as, "तिल गुड़ और गजक के त्योहार की शुभकामनाएँ | Happy Makar Sankranti!🌝🙏" along with many heart emoticons.

Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra who gained popularity after he starred in popular show Shararat as Dhruv wished his fans on the occasion of Lohri. The actor took to Instagram to wish his fans on Lohri.

In the picture, the actor is praying in front of the bonfire of Lohri. He captioned the picture as "#happylohri🔥 to all, may you follow and shine from the beautiful warmth of the #holyflames"

