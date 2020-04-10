Manjul Khattar Is A Big Time Foodie And These Pictures Are Proof

Manjul Khattar is a renowned social media personality. He has garnered fame through YouTube and TikTok. Khattar shares interesting content on different platforms and receives immense applause for his lip-syncs and acting in his videos. He carved a niche for himself and went on to star in various music videos including Kyun, Mujhe Kaise Pata Na Chala and Yaara, to name a few.

Apart from the video-sharing platforms, Khattar is also a celebrated artist on Instagram. He posts his attractive photos and videos solo or with his friends and family members. Therefore, we have compiled some of Manjul Khattar’s photos that prove he is a big-time foodie.

Manjul Khattar’s photos that prove he is a foodie

1. Eating at a resto-bar

Manjul Khattar is seen enjoying his meal at a resto-bar in Gurugram in this picture. He could not stop smiling while posing for the shot.

2. Starbucks forever

Manjul Khattar is rejoicing a drink outside Starbucks. He got his photos clicked in different poses. Have a look at his photos.

3. Craving for ice cream

The TikTok star is posing with an ice cream cone in this photo. He has visited the Jelly Belly ice cream store and has tagged the brand in his post. In the caption accompanying the Instagram post, he expressed his feelings by writing that ice-cream cravings should not be taken lightly.

4. The second best thing

Khattar is in a mood for desserts. He is relishing the flavoursome cake slice while posing for the picture. In the caption, he revealed that cake is the second best thing he loves to eat. Have a look at his adorable photo.

