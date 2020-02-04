'Manmohini' Fame Reyhnaa Pandit Raises The Heat With Bold Looks, See Pics

Reyhnaa Pandit is an Indian television actor who works in Hindi daily-soaps. She started her career with the drama film Babloo Happy Hai (2014), following which she joined television shows, making her television debut with the show Jamai Raja as Samaira in 2014.

Reyhnaa then went on to work in several television shows, including the 2015 drama Gulmohar Grand, the 2016 fantasy series Ichhapyaari Naagin. She also gained a lot of recognition for her role as Svetlana Kapoor in Ishqbaaaz, which was a spin-off of Dil Boley Oberoi. Presently, she is starring in the show Manmohini as a chudail named Mohini. Along with being a versatile actor, Reyhnaa Pandit is also known for her style statement. Here are the best bold looks of Reyhnaa Pandit:

Reyhnaa Pandit's best bold looks

Reyhnaa Pandit is seen posing in a mini-dress in the picture. The dress has a turtle neck and half sleeves. Reyhnaa manages to carry the bold look smoothly. She has worn metallic boot heels and applied bold makeup.

Reyhnaa Pandit has donned a black colour shimmer body-suit. The dress has a deep V-neck cut and has full net sleeves. She has worn checkered stalking and has left her hair open. The actor has applied minimal makeup and has carried this bold look with much-ease.

