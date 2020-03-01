MasterChef India Season 6 Grand Finale: Smrutishree And Akanksha Out Of The Final Race

MasterChef India season 6 evidently managed to entertain the audience along with providing culinary expertise by the renowned judges. Throughout the 25-episode season, various contestants competed in order to win the title of MasterChef India season 6. But as the competition became more challenging with each passing episode, only the best four contestants made it to the grand finale. Check out the highlights for MasterChef India season 6 Feb 29 episode below -

MasterChef India season 6 Feb 29 episode - Grand finale part 1 highlights

The MasterChef India season 6 finale episode began with the judges talking about the journey they had this time around. Judges Vikas Khanna, Vineet Bhatia and Ranveer Brar expressed how with MasterChef India season 6, various contestants faced their ultimate culinary test and emerged as some of the best chefs in the country. Abinas Nayak, Akanksha Khatri, Oindrilla Bala, and Smrutishree Singh were the four finalists of MasterChef India season 6 finale who faced each other to emerge as one of the top two finalists.

With a surprising twist in the MasterChef India season 6 finale, the closest family members of the four finalists were called to judge the food prepared by them. But, none of the family members were told who has actually cooked the food in order to receive an honest score. Ultimately, scores of the judges and the family members were totalled to choose the two grand finalists.

Both Abinas Nayak and Oindrilla Bala won the judges over with their respective dishes emerging as the two grand finalists for MasterChef India season 6. Smrutishree Singh and Akanksha scored 56 and 55.5 respectively and thus were eliminated from the show. The winner of MasterChef season 6 will be announced in the part 2 episode of the grand finale today i.e March 1, 2020.

