MasterChef India 6 Winner Abinas Nayak Plans To Travel And Document Food Stories

MasterChef India 6 winner Abinas Nayak evidently managed to impress the three celebrity judges with his culinary skills. Abinas Nayak took home a MasterChef golden chef coat and trophy along with a prize of ₹25 lakhs. The 27-year-old MasterChef India 6 winner sat down with a news daily and talked about his experience of MasterChef India and his plans for the future.

Abinas Nayak on future plans and MasterChef experience

MasterChef India 6 winner Abinas Nayak was asked about his future plans to which he was quick to answer that he plans to travel and document food stories. Abinas also expressed that he wishes to document food stories in a book and a show format but did not reveal anything further than that.

MasterChef India 6 winner Abinas Nayak was also asked to share his own food journey to which the chef had a heartfelt story to share.

MasterChef India 6 winner Abinas Nayak revealed that he has always been a foodie and enjoyed watching shows revolving around food. He would also cook with his mother and grandmother on occasions but only found a profound love for cooking when he moved out of his house.

Abinas Nayak revealed that being a painter, he would use innovative and creative ways to plate his food. Though he did not find any time to train his culinary skills, he would often watch online videos to better his craft.

When asked to address the stereotype of cooking being considered a woman's job in India, MasterChef India 6 winner Abinas Nayak replied that he believes cooking is not a gender-specific job. Abinas revealed that he has seen his father cook on occasions. Abinas Nayak concluded saying that he believes everyone should know cooking as it is a basic survival requirement.

