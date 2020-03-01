MasterChef India Season 6: Where To Watch The Grand Finale Episode?

MasterChef India season 6 commenced back on December 7, 2019. The culinary reality TV show evidently managed to garner a lot of praise for its entertainment quotient. The show also reportedly was loved by fans all around as it was watched both on the Star Plus TV channel and online on Hotstar streaming platform. Now, MasterChef India season 6 finale is all set to air. Check out where to watch the MasterChef India season 6 finale below.

Where to watch MasterChef India season 6 finale?

MasterChef India season 6 finale is all set to be an eventful affair as many celebrities like Adnan Sami and Varun Sharma will be making an appearance. Celebrities will entertain the audience with challenges revolving around food and also motivate the MasterChef India season 6 finalists, Abinas Nayak and Oindrila Bala. The MasterChef India season 6 finale episode will air on Star Plus TV channel today i.e March 1, 2020, at 9:30 PM. Besides this, the MasterChef India season 6 will also be available to stream online on Hotstar.

