'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update September 3, 2020: Gurunath To Expose Soumitra

In the September 3 episode of Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Radhika tells Anand and Jenny that she will rescue Soumitra from Gurunath’s house. Meanwhile, Gurunath discusses his plan to expose Soumitra with Maya. Later, when Shanaya is trying to conceal Soumitra’s beard with makeup, Shreyas, Maya & Gurunath arrive at the scene. Will Gurunath’s plan succeed? Can Radhika rescue Soumitra?

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update September 3, 2020

Pinky’s identity is no longer a secret to Shanaya. While Soumitra is trying to escape from Gurunath’s house, Shanaya is extending her help to him. Meanwhile, Gurunath has deployed his acquaintance Kedya for the important job of exposing Soumitra. He hands him over a list of people and asks him to call everyone. In addition, he asks Kedya to order them to reach at his residence immediately.

Radhika decides to rescue Soumitra

Meanwhile, frantic Soumitra wants to get out of Gurunath’s apartment. He makes several attempts to leave but he is stopped by Shreyas who is constantly creating trouble for him. Soumitra’s identity was also going to get exposed in front of Maya when she entered Shanaya’s room with breakfast. However, Shanaya being smart gets rid of Maya successfully. Shanaya & Soumitra are relieved for a moment.

On the other hand, worried Radhika decides to rescue Soumitra herself when she didn’t receive any news of his whereabouts. She promises that she will now return home only after saving Soumitra from Gurunath’s trap. At Gurunath’s house, Maya asks him what is their next plan going to be. Gurunath discloses that he has called the investors so that they will be able to expose Soumitra in front of them. But Maya is anxious about the decision because the company’s reputation would be at stake if the plan succeeds.

Reporters arrive at Gulmohar society

Not only investors but also media reporters arrive at Gulmohar society to cover the breaking news of Soumitra’s truth. Upon receiving Gurunath’s message, the investors who were previously disgraced by Gurunath’s failed presentation also arrive to find out the real truth. Everyone is a part of Gurunath’s plan to defame Soumitra’s image. Gurunath requests Maya to give him some time for the grand expose of Soumitra. Stay tuned for further updates about Mazhya Navryachi Bayko.

