'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Written Update For Aug 21, 2020: Gurunath Is Ready For Revenge

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is one of the most popular Marathi TV shows on Zee Marathi. The show premiered on August 22, 2016. Its lead cast includes Abhijeet Khandkekar, Anita Date, Rasika Sunil, Sharmila Rajaram Shinde, and many other supporting cast members. Mazhya Navryachi Bayko is directed by Kedar Vaidya. On the show, Abhijeet Khandekar essays the role of Gurunath Subhedar, Anita Date plays Radhika Subhedar, and Rasika Sunil essays the role of Shanaya.

The show revolves around Radhika, who hails from Nagpur. She suspects that her husband is attracted to another colleague. The show later takes some major twists and turns. Read on to know Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for August 21, 2020.

Mazhya Navryachi Bayko written update for Aug 21, 2020

The latest episode starts with Gurunath getting support from Maya. Maya is upset since Radhika shouted at her for the presentation fiasco. The situation ends up embarrassing Gurunath, Radhika, and Maya. After the presentation goes wrong, Gurunath becomes frustrated with the situation and makes up his mind to take revenge from Radhika.

Gurunath is adamant about this revenge plan since Radhika wanted him to be punished after he played his video of getting slapped by Pinky instead of the presentation. In the latest episode, Gurunath also suspects that Radhika is planning something big against him. But now he is not worried about this situation much since Maya is by his side and ready to support him. This comes as a relief to Gurunath.

As mentioned earlier, Gurunath is embarrassed about being slapped by Pinky and then Radhika insulting him in front of all SB Group executives. While he is fuming with fury because of these incidents, Radhika is busy helping out Shanaya. In the latest episode, Radhika is telling Shanaya to set a new career for herself and not depend on Gurunath anymore.

Radhika also wants Shanaya to do something that will lead to Gurunath apologising to her. She wants Gurunath to apologise for his behaviour as he witnesses Shanaya’s progress. But while supporting and helping Shanaya set a career for herself, Radhika also gives Shanaya a piece of advice. Radhika tells her that decision to accept Gurunath back in her life completely depends on her and she should not consider any external pressure while making the decision.

