As Meera Deosthale Starrer 'Vidya' Goes Off Air, Producer Calls It 'COVID-19 Death'

The Meera Deostale show Vidya has been taken off air amidst the pandemic. The producer of the show, who expressed his grief over the premature ending, called it a 'COVID 19 death'. Producer Mahesh Pandey expressed how close the show is to his heart and show shocked he was to learn that it is being taken off the air.

'Vidya' to go off the air

Show producer Mahesh Pandey took to his Instagram account and shared a picture from the show alongside a heartfelt note. In the note he gave details on how he got a call on June 1st, 2020 to be informed on how his show Vidya is being terminated with immediate effect. He further wrote that he had a lot of questions as to why was the show getting terminated like this.

Mahesh Pandey also wrote about how he was perplexed and rattled and thought about all the reasons for the termination of the show. Then he concluded that Vidya was affected by Corona and no other reason. Mahesh expressed that the project was special for him as it was his first solo production and the journey of 163 episodes was beautiful.

Here is what he said further:

“Anyway, the journey of 163 episodes was beautiful. Vidya might have been an uneducated teacher but she surely taught me a few things,”

Thanking the channel and the entire team, Mahesh Pandey wrote,

“Everything falls in place in the end, and if it doesn’t, its not the end. THIS IS NOT THE END YET. We shall meet again, soon! Jai Durga Maiyaan. Aye Vidyaaaaaaaaaaaaaa,” (sic)

Fans disappointed in the news

As soon as the news about the show coming to a premature ending went viral, fans started expressing their sorrow regarding that. There were several fans who said that Vidya was their favourite show. While there were other fans who said that they were waiting for new episodes.

Details about the show

Vidya was a Hindi drama show that started airing on Colors TV from September 9, 2019. The show starred Meera Deosthale in the titular role and Namish Taneja, Vaquar Shaikh, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and Mansi Srivastava in pivotal roles. The plot of the show revolved around a woman who gets the job of teaching English at a school. Her fate turns for the worse as she is constantly troubled by Nanku Singh who gives her multiple tasks and deadlines.

Image Credits : Mahesh Pandey Productions Instagram

