'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Actor Varun Badola Directs His First-ever Ad Film Amid Lockdown

Highly popularly for his roles in television soap operas including Banegi Apni Baat, Koshish - Ek Asha, Aroona Irani's Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, and Astitva... Ek Prem Kahani, actor Varun Badola has been a part of the Indian television industry for over two decades now.

Varun Badola is currently basking in the success of his current show titled Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, which airs on Sony TV. However, in addition to being a phenomenal actor, Varun has now set foot in directing ad films and recently shared his first-ever ad as a Director of Photography (DOP) with fans on social media.

'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' actor Varun Badola shoots his first-ever ad amid lockdown

Almost after two years, Varun Badola made a comeback to the small screens with Sony TV's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience for his stellar performance as Amber Sharma. However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide lockdown, the shoot of all the daily soaps has been halted and the Varun Badola starrer is no exception. The actor is currently at home with his family and decided to make full use of his quarantine time by putting his directorial skills to test.

Recently, the television star took to social media to share his first-ever ad film for a rice brand as a director. Varun Badola also set the record straight that the ad film was shot keeping all the social distancing guidelines in mind. His Instagram post's caption read:

"My first shoot as the D.O.P. That means Director Of Photography. Shot this AD, maintaining social distancing, for Mr. Pradeep Sarkar. Bas... ab sabkuch dekh liya maine. HAHAHAHA (sic)"

Check out Varun Badola's first-ever ad as Director Of Photography below:

Earlier, the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor also reminisced the good old Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) days and shared a throwback video from one of his CCL matches last year with a hilarious caption. Badola captioned the video as "A moment to remember. This was also the first match that my son Devagya ever saw me play. #CCL #lastballsix". Check out his post below:

