'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Update March 27, 2020: Nia & Kabir Reconcile

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the viewers for its unique plotline and the realistic performances. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first started airing. The show stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola, and Anjali Tatrari in the lead roles. Find out more about the ongoing plotline in the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written updates.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written update

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starts with Nia asking Kabir to leave as she does not wish to speak to him. Kabir tells her that she considers only herself important. Kabir also declines to fake his friendship with her.

Kabir goes on to confess to Nia that he became insecure after he saw her with Randeep. Nia tells Kabir that she was just giving Randeep a goodbye hug as he is leaving for America. Kabir and Nia apologize to each other for bringing out the misunderstandings and soon reconcile.

Kabir and Nia share an adorable banter

Kabir promises never to leave Nia. Nia also teases Kabir that he has lost a lot of weight. Kabir adds that he has not been eating much and that there was nobody to take care of him.

Meanwhile, Swara spots Kabir and Nia hugging each other. Kajal and Shri bid farewell to Amber and Guneet as they are all set to leave. Kabir too says goodbye to Nia.

Amber offers to drop Guneet as the latter wishes to take some rest. Meanwhile, at the office, Swara and Kabir make Shri drink. Swara tells Shri that it is time for their late-night shots.

Kabir also remembers Kajal and Shri asking him to confess his feelings to Nia. Shri also narrates the incident to Swara wherein Nia was working in her big project and Kabir went to the washroom and shouted. Shri further reveals that Kabir mistakenly entered the ladies' washroom and it was Nia and Kajal who saved him.

