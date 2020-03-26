'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Update | March 25: Nia Surprised To See Kabir & Swara At Home

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the viewers. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. It stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. Find out more about the latest episode in Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan written update

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starts with Amber and Guneet agreeing on making some delicious Indian food. Guneet says that she will help but will not do all the cooking, he has to do most works. Amber then asks her to only cut the vegetables and he will do the cooking. He helps her in tying the apron, but she does not help him back, because of which he feels sad.

Carrying on with the cooking Amber and Guneet has no judgement of each other's space, they keep colliding and disturbing each other while cooking. Guneet then asks Amber to use his work station and she will do the same as she is the main chef. Amber agrees. Guneet starts prepping for the food. Amber is stuck on Guneet and he cannot focus on cooking. She then asks to also cut the veggies.

He then starts to say random things about vegetables. He starts boasting and trying to impress Guneet about his knowledge of several food items. He thinks about the time they were not on good terms. Amber says that he used to cook without passion back then. He is then stuck on Guneet once again. Amber is watching her cook and does not notice a burning stove. Guneet saves the dish just in time and asks Amber where his head is at as he almost burnt the dish that they were spending so much time on.

While Amber and Guneet are cooking, someone is at the door ringing the bell. Guneet tries to go and open the door, Amber stops her and says he will go. When Amber opens the door, he sees Kabir and Swara. Amber asks is they reached early as it is not the said time. Kabir says that he came early as he wished to do so. They all come in and then Kabir introduces Swara to Guneet and Amber.

Guneet and Amber welcome Swara and Kabir and ask them to feel at home. While the two are still talking Nia enters. She is surprised to see Swara at her home. Nia has no clue what's happening and asks Amber about what everybody is doing at one place, which is her house. Nia then remembers how Kabir fought with her several times, she is still annoyed about it. Swara greets Nia however, the latter is not happy, she is rather irritated. Amber asks Nia to stay quiet and not make any actions she regrets.

