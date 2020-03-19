'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Written Update March 18: Nia Asks Amber To Confess His Love To Guneet

Sony Entertainment's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is receiving positive reviews from the audience. The show has gained a lot of popularity since it was first aired. It stars Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari in the pivotal roles. The storyline is modern with some interesting twists using the concept of online dating and messaging. Find out more through Mere Dad ki Dulhan written updates.

The latest episode of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starts Guneet expressing her gratitude to Nia for making her feel good. Guneet tells that the next time she makes plan she should rope in Amber and her as well. Nia then holds Amber’s hand and makes a confidence motion. Nia then goes off to the room, Amber follows her to the room. Then they have a conversation over Guneet. Nia says that Amber is clearly in love with Guneet.

Amber then tells Nia that if he does not like her then he will stop, maybe even ask her to leave the home. Nia asks Amber that why would he do that, Amber says that she is his child and one and only in the world, he will go against any wishes on the word of Nia. Nia says that it is not like that, she does not hate Guneet. He should continue this as she agrees with him. Nia says that his happiness also matters to her, she then gives Amber a warm hug.

Amber then suggests Nia that they should go out and celebrate the moment. Both Amber and Nia get ready to go, they wear new clothes. While going for the celebration, Amber is thinking of Guneet and how she misses the online ‘No Drama Please’ sometimes. He thinks about how he can make Guneet happy.

Meanwhile, Nia is happy that they are celebrating. Amber and Nia are outside the house now. Amber gets the bike going, Nia rides pillion. Nia then takes him back to the house, she calls their house the venue for a celebration.

Amber is surprised and asks why did she ask him to ride the bike back to home. Nia asks him to believe her. Amber enters the house and sees the place completely different. It is lit with bright lights, set up with music and more. Amber is surprised, he asks Nia what is all this about, when did she do all of this done?

Nia then says that the celebration should be at the place where it all started. They cut a cake and have yummy food. Amber asks Nia if she is happy about the situation, she says that she is the happiest, her dad found the love of his life. She then resorts to dancing to express her, Amber joins.

Nia then questions Amber when and where is he proposing to Guneet, to this he replies, that he is not confident about Guneet’s love and affection towards him. Nia then suggests that he should confess to Guneet and tell her everything about how things happened. Amber then adds that if she understands that he is the online guy, then Guneet will throw a fit. He does not know how things will turn out.

Nia then asks Amber to be strong as she thinks that her family is not someone who will be scared. Amber then tells Nia that the only woman he has ever talked about love is her late mother. He does not know how things will turn out. Nia then says that it is up to Guneet on how to react to something as beautiful as love. Nia then asks him to practice talking to women around. He succeeds, he even makes them happy. Then Nia takes him to Guneet’s house, he rings the bell. When Guneet opens the door, Amber’s world stops.

