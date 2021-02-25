Mohit Malik Leaves Fans Swooning Over Photos Of Wife Addite Shirwaikar's Baby Shower

After posting an aww-dorable "#babyontheway" photograph with Addite Shirwaikar on Instagram, father-to-be Mohit Malik has now shared a couple of swoon-worthy photographs with his wife from her baby shower ceremony. Yesterday, a Maharashtrian-style baby shower ceremony was held at their Mumbai abode with the attendance of their near and dear ones. For the unversed, Addite is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy.

Photos of Addite Shirwaikar's baby shower win netizens' hearts

Celebrity couple Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar Malik leave no stone unturned to shell out major couple goals on social media by posting mushy photos with each other quite often. After announcing their pregnancy back in December 2020, the man and wife had an intimate baby shower on Wednesday, with the attendance of their family and close pals from the television industry. Soon after the baby shower, Mohit took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of photographs with Addite from their celebration, which left fans swooning.

In the pictures, while the Doli Armaano Ki actor rocked a black kurta-pyjama paired with a green stole, his beloved wifey looked nothing less than gorgeous in a nauvari saree with a statement Nath as they flashed their beaming smiles at the camera. Along with posting the pictures on his Instagram handle, the 37-year-old penned a sweet note for his wife. He wrote, "Navari aali. Congratulations my love! @additemalik #aditikigodhbharai #babyonboard #thankful #waheguru (sic)"

Check out Mohit Malik's Instagram post below:

Soon after pictures of Addite Shirwaikar's baby shower surfaced on social media, the parents-to-be were showered with immense love by fans as well as their celebrity pals. While one user commented writing, "Heartiest congratulations to both of you..Soo soo happy for you", another wrote, "Sending love n best wishes to all three of you". Check out some more reactions by netizens below:

On the other hand, earlier today, Addite Shirwaikar also took to her Instagram handle to share a romantic slo-mo video with her husband from their baby shower. In the video, although Rohit could be seen sporting the same kurta-pyjama, Addite donned a matching white Kurta and Ghagra with hints of orange. Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii fame wrote, "The colours of our love".

Take a look:

