Mohit Sehgal Quiets Down Concerns After Posting Group Photo With Sanaya Irani, Karan Wahi

TV actor Mohit Sehgal posted a photograph that took a rather controversial turn as many raised doubts at what was shown in the post. The picture had Mohit along with some of his friends and fellow members of the TV industry, namely Gautam Hegde, Karan Wahi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Akshay Dogra, Meiyang Chang, Asha Negi and Naman Shaw along with his girlfriend Sanaya Irani. This raised a lot of concerns in the minds of fans as they were seen huddled together while not maintaining the basic norm of social distancing.

Mohit Sehgal and his group of friends

Mohit Sehgal took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself along with his friends. The picture was taken on the occasion of writer Gautam Hegde's birthday. In the caption of the post, Mohit first wished him a Happy Birthday. Next, he shared how they removed their shoes outside, sanitised their hands and had their masks on. Sehgal also joked how they could not eat the cake. Wishing him health and happiness, Mohit shared his love for his friend. Here is his post:

The picture raised a lot of concerns about social distancing as the group of friends can be seen huddled together to take a picture. The comments of the post were filled with fans commenting on how there is no social distancing seen in the picture. Some also advised Mohit how it is important to maintain distance and that masks are not the only protection that will help. Another fan hoped that they were careful and did not put themselves into risk. Here are some comments.

A news daily reported that Mohit Sehgal has assured that the people present in the picture were highly careful of themselves and others. He shared that everyone lives in the same building and no outsider was invited. He also shared that Gautam Hedge was also very careful and made sure that everyone is taking all precautionary measures. Sehgal reassured that they did not even eat the cake. Mohit added that there is no single case of coronavirus in their building which is why they are allowed to go for a walk. Each wing is given some time to go outside.

Actor Karan Wahi was quoted by the daily, who shared that all safety measures were taken care of. He also shared that everyone was at Gautam Hegde's house only for 12 minutes. Since Hegde lives with his parents, they were extra careful. Wahi revealed that he is the first person to not take any chances if there was any risk involved. He also revealed that he has been staying at home for 100 days.

