Mouni Roy Quotes 'The Beetles', Says ‘I Feel Fine’ While Showing Several Quarantine Moods

Mouni Roy is known to keep her massive following of over 12 million and counting numbers engaged on her social media account. The actress is in quarantine with her family and she posts pictures and videos of her activities. After a series of fitness inspiration, Mouni Roy seems to be exercising her face muscles this time. She shared an image collage of her moods, making weird expressions while in quarantine.

Mouni Roy’s quarantine moods in one picture

In the picture that Mouni Roy shared, she has clicked several selfies making expressions like, sad, angry, happy and so on. The actress is in her casuals and in the comfort of her home. The several selfies explain her mood while in lockdown, which has been now going on over a month.

Check out the Instagram collage that Mouni Roy shared

Mouni Roy shared the picture on her Instagram account and wrote, “As the Beatles said, “ I feel fine!” She received several reactions from her fans for the pictures. One fan called her a baby for making faces in the selfies. Another follower could recognise that Mouni Roy is bored during the lockdown as he wrote, “Looks like the lockdown is getting to you!”

See the reactions that Mouni Roy’s Instagram picture received

Snippet Credits: Mouni Roy's Instagram

Mouni Roy has been keeping her fans posted about her endeavours during the nationwide lockdown

