Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's Shehnaaz Gill Furious With Sanjjanaa Galrani; Here's Why

Shehnaaz Gill is known as a very joyful and fun-loving girl to her fans. But she has proved that she can be a fearless and fiery girl too when required. She also showed that she can be at her worst when someone crosses their boundaries. This Shehnaaz Gill can be seen in the recent episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Shehnaaz will be seen in a very angry and intolerant side in the upcoming episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. To one’s surprise, her fans and audience are applauding her for being angry.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill Wanted To Doll Up Like Katrina For 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge?' Details Inside

The makers recently released a sneak peek of the upcoming episode. In the promo, Shehnaaz Gill is seen bashing Sanjjanaa Galrani. The drama began when Sanjjanaa Galrani started making allegations against her co-contestant Ankita Srivastava. Sanjjanaa Galrani questioned Ankita Srivastava’s character by saying that she likes to sit on one man’s lap and she gets close to another one.

Also Read | 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' Off-air After Shehnaaz Gill's Confession? Details Here

Sanjjanaa Galrani’s these comments about Ankita Srivastava did not go well with Shehnaaz Gill as she lashed out at Sanjjanaa immediately. A furious Shehnaaz Gill yelled at Sanjjanaa Galrani and told her to keep her mouth shut. She also went on to warn Sanjjanaa that if she speaks about her character again she will not be spared. Everyone was left shocked and surprised at all this.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill Has Massive Fight With Shehbaaz Gill On 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill also went on to take Ankita Srivastava’s side and said that she hugs, kisses or does anything to anyone as she thinks that people here are her family. She also told Sanjjanaa to be in her limits. Talking about everyone else, she said that no one is completely pure here.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill And Paras Chhabra Are Joined By Gautam Gulati In 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'

Also Read | 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Gautam Gulati Slams Shehnaaz Gill For Disrespecting Contestants

About Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a television reality show that airs on Colors TV. The show is based on Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra as they search for their life partner on the show. The show sees contestants undergo a series of challenges given to them by Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.